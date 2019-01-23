Rahul takes on BJP, says they want to destroy the Indian Constitution

on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led central government for taking away the freedom of various institutions of the country and said that their final motive is to destroy the Indian constitution.

"Before 2014 Lok Sabha elections, India's institutions, judiciary, Election Commission, educational structure, medical structure were independent. The Judicial system used to openly speak truth. But ever since BJP came into power, they started attacking every institution in the country," Rahul said while addressing a gathering at District Bar Association's oath-taking ceremony in Amethi.

"How they did it? They started putting people with similar ideologies into the institutions. They attacked the independence of institutions. Earlier your (bar association's) job was to give justice. But now you have to do double job - firstly you give justice to people and secondly you have to protect your own institution. It feels good when somebody stands in the judicial system to fight for justice. This attack is not just on the Indian institution, its final motive is to destroy the Constitution of India," he added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul had made his sister as the in-charge of East Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

