Mayawati threatens to reconsider support to MP government

(BSP) on Tuesday said that she would reconsider her partys support to the government in

Mayawati's warning came after Rajput, the Samajwadi Party-BSP candidate in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, quit the BSP on Monday and came out in support of candidate

In visual clips posted on social media, Rajput, wearing a garland, was seen with Jyotiraditya Scindia, signalling his formal entry into the

"Young candidate Lokendra Singh, by joining the Congress, has given us his support. We welcome him to the Congress family," Scindia tweeted.

A furious tweeted that she would reconsider her support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, which has a slim majority.

If decides to withdraw support from the Kamal Nath-led government, the Congress majority will get slimmer in the 230-member Assembly.

--IANS

amita/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)