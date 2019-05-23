Rahul concedes defeat, trailing by over 40K votes in Amethi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul pens emotional letter to Amethi people
Rahul loses Amethi by over 38,000 votes
Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani to cross paths in Amethi tomorrow
Political temperature to heat up in Amethi tomorrow with Rahul, Irani's visit
On polling day, Rahul Gandhi cancels Amethi visit; Smriti says insult to people
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conceded defeat from his traditional Amethi seat to Union Minister Smriti Irani, of the BJP, even as the Election Commission continued to update the margin by 44,082 votes.
Around 7 p.m., the results flashing on the EC site, showed Irani has polled 3,32,842 votes while Gandhi, who had been winning the seat since 2004, got only 2,88,730 votes.
The results will be announced only after the VVPAT slips were tallied, an EC official told IANS.
Elections in Amethi was closely contested with Irani having maintained her lead since morning. It was only in the afternoon that the margin between her and Rahul Gandhi began increasing.
--IANS
amita/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU