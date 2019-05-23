South Goa sitting BJP MP concedes defeat

-
ALSO READ
Francisco Sardinha never appealed to people to vote for BJP, says Congress
Goa CM congratulates PM, Shah for 'spectacular' win
Ex-CM, AAP convenor file papers for South Goa seat
BJP retains sitting MPs for Goa's two Lok Sabha seats
PM to interact with BJP's booth-level workers in Goa on Jan 20
-
The sitting BJP MP from South Goa, Narendra Sawaikar, on Thursday accepted defeat in the Lok Sabha elections against former Chief Minister of the state and Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha.
In a Facebook message, Sawaikar said: "I accept my defeat. I thank everyone for the support and co-operation throughout my tenure as MP."
While the final results were not out yet, as per the data received so far, Sawaikar polled 1,66,072 votes, while Congress' Sardinha polled 1,81,340 votes. Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes polled 19,304 votes, while 4,808 voters opted for NOTA.
In the battle for the North Goa seat, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik was leading his closest rival and state Congress President Girish Chodankar by 53,903 votes. Naik has polled 1,89,576 votes against Chodankar's 1,35,673 votes.
--IANS
maya/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU