South Goa sitting BJP MP concedes defeat

The sitting from South Goa, Narendra Sawaikar, on Thursday accepted defeat in the elections against former and candidate

In a message, Sawaikar said: "I accept my defeat. I thank everyone for the support and co-operation throughout my tenure as MP."

While the final results were not out yet, as per the data received so far, Sawaikar polled 1,66,072 votes, while Congress' Sardinha polled 1,81,340 votes. Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes polled 19,304 votes, while 4,808 voters opted for NOTA.

In the battle for the North Goa seat, of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik was leading his closest rival and state by 53,903 votes. Naik has polled 1,89,576 votes against Chodankar's 1,35,673 votes.

