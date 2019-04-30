JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to campaign in MP

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Tuesday will be in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for their party candidates.

According to sources, Gandhi will hold three public meetings -- Jatara in Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constitency at 12 noon, Patharia in Damoh at 1.45 p.m. and Amanganj in Khajuraho at 4.15 p.m. Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be accompanying Gandhi throughout the programmes. He will return to Delhi at 5.45 p.m.

Amit Shah will address a meeting at S.A.F ground in Muraina Lok Sabha constituency at 3.30 p.m.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 11:24 IST

