EC to decide complaints against Modi, Rahul on Tuesday

The (EC) will on Tuesday take a decision on complaints of alleged violations of model code of conduct (MCC) against Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah, it said on Monday.

"Regarding the alleged complaints of violation of model code of conduct against senior leaders of two political parties, the Commission has already taken all the inputs and details and has scheduled a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) morning for taking a decision on each of the issues," told the media.

"At present there are three leaders against which alleged complaints are there -- Narendra Modi, and The matters are under consideration with the Commission," he added.

said there was a need to take a comprehensive view of all the complaints and added that each alleged violation would have to be taken up separately and decision will be taken accordingly.

There are several complaints of alleged MCC violations against the three leaders. While Modi and Shah have been accused of making "hate speeches" and "using" armed forces for "political propaganda" during the polls, there have also been complaints against Gandhi's use of "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.

--IANS

vv/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)