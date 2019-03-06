Rahul meets envoys of G20 countries

on Wednesday met envoys of countries as also those of neighbouring countries and raised with them Indias concerns on cross-border terrorism emanating from

The interaction over lunch was also attended by former Manmohan Singh, and

The leaders outlined the party's foreign policy stance during the meeting.

The interaction comes days after launched strikes on a terror camp in following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The air strikes were followed by an aerial engagement between the air forces of the two countries in which they lost a fighter jet each.

The meeting, which was to be held earlier, was called off following the terror attack in Pulwama.

was not part of the meeting.

--IANS

and-ps/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)