Rahul holds key election preparedness meetings

on Wednesday met heads of the party's frontal organisations and departments, as well as AICC secretaries, urging them to take the party's pro-poor message to the people.

In the meeting with heads of party's frontal organisations and departments he stressed on inclusion of all sections of the society.

Gandhi asked the office-bearers to ensure greater participation of youth and women in leadership roles, a party statement said.

In his meeting with AICC secretaries, received feed back on various issues relating to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He emphasised the need to take the pro-poor message of the party to the people.

Meanwhile, the appointed as of and K Manjunatha, president of the Kodagu DCC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)