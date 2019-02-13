Bluff, bluster and intimidation have been Modi govt's philosophy: Sonia Gandhi

In a blistering attack on the Modi government, said Wednesday "bluff, bluster and intimidation" have been its governance philosophy, while asserting that her party will confront political adversaries with all its vigour.

Addressing the Parliamentary Party's general body meeting, also hailed Rahul Gandhi, saying he has brought into the party organisation and has put together a team which blends experience and youth well.

"We go to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with renewed confidence and resolve. Our victories in Rajasthan, and have given us new hope," she said at the meeting attended by Rahul Gandhi, former Manmohan Singh, Congress' in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others.

"Our opponents were earlier projected as being invincible. The took them head-on, mobilizing and motivating lakhs of our workers who, with him, gave their all," she said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government, said: "The very foundations of our democratic republic, of our secular republic have come under systematic assault by the "



The very values, principles and provisions of the Constitution have come under continued attack from the Modi government, she alleged.

"Institutions have been subverted. Political opponents have been hounded. Dissent has been suppressed. Freedom of speech - the most basic of all freedoms - has been sought to be curtailed and silenced," the said.

"Bluff, bluster and intimidation have been the governance philosophy of the Truth and transparency have been brazenly tossed aside," Sonia Gandhi alleged.

There is an all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife across the country, she claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)