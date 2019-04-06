Advani's blog timely, important: Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda, a confidant of Rahul Gandhi, on Friday lauded over his blog post saying what he has expressed is "very timely and very important."

"I respect him a lot. I think what he has said is so very timely and very important. He has basically said two things. One - first nation, then party, then self. Modi today is all about self-promotion," Pitroda said while addressing an event here.

"Two, he talked about the fact that if somebody disagrees with us, doesn't mean they are anti- I respect that, I agree with him. I thank him for doing this at the right time. That is a leader," he added.

Advani, in his blog post, had earlier said that the BJP has never regarded its adversaries as "enemies" or "anti-national".

tweeted a link to Advani's blog and wrote: "Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding of Nation 'First Party, Next Party, Self Last' Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that great like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it."

It may be noted that BJP denied a ticket to Advani from Gandhinagar, the seat he has represented in the for many years.

