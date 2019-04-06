Advani's blog timely, important: Sam Pitroda

-
Sam Pitroda, a confidant of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Friday lauded senior BJP leader L. K. Advani over his blog post saying what he has expressed is "very timely and very important."
"I respect him a lot. I think what he has said is so very timely and very important. He has basically said two things. One - first nation, then party, then self. Modi today is all about self-promotion," Pitroda said while addressing an event here.
"Two, he talked about the fact that if somebody disagrees with us, doesn't mean they are anti-national. I respect that, I agree with him. I thank him for doing this at the right time. That is a leader," he added.
Advani, in his blog post, had earlier said that the BJP has never regarded its adversaries as "enemies" or "anti-national".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a link to Advani's blog and wrote: "Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of Nation 'First Party, Next Party, Self Last' Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that great like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it."
It may be noted that BJP denied a ticket to Advani from Gandhinagar, the seat he has represented in the Lok Sabha for many years.
