9 attacks in 5 years: Kejriwal blames BJP

A day after being slapped by a man during a roadshow, on Sunday blamed the BJP for the attack, saying the party was trying to silence voices raised against and establish dictatorship.

Addressing the media, the (AAP) chief said: "Yesterday a man attacked me. This was the ninth attack on me in the last five years and fifth attack since I became the I don't think any CM was attacked so many times."

Kejriwal said that was the only place in the country where security for the was in the hands of an opposition party.

"My security is BJP's responsibility. In all other states, the Chief Minister's security is the responsibility of the which comes under the CM."

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the saffron party has tried its best to destroy the AAP.

"They made the CBI raid my office. The police raided my house. A total of 33 cases have been filed against me. They want to remove us physically... The attack was not on me, it was on Delhi. They attacked the Chief Minister elected by the Delhi people."

Kejriwal said that the BJP was not able to digest the fact that the AAP won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections in Delhi.

"We have worked so much for Delhi in the field of education, health, and water. They (BJP) fear that people will question them on what work they have done..."

He said that through the attack, the BJP was trying to give a message that whoever speaks against Modi will not be spared, "even if he is a CM".

"There is a message being given across the country that no one should speak up against Modi. They are trying to choke my voice and this is a clear trait of a dictator."

Kejriwal was attacked in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday by a Suresh.

