Rain lashes Assam due to Fani impact

Most parts of witnessed incessant rains on Saturday due to the impact of cyclone Fani, one of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades.

Following the rains, the has issued an alert to suspend between Jorhat and Majuli, Guwahati and North Guwahati, Dhubri and other places from Saturday to Sunday.

While from Guwahati has been suspended till Saturday evening, the Northeast Frontier Railway has also cancelled several trains to Kolkata and Odisha. Similarly, trains from Kolkata and Odisha to were also cancelled.

Weather experts at the at Borjhar had warned of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds to lash the northeastern states on Saturday and Sunday.

government had earlier warned the district administrations to remain alert ahead of Fani and deployed 40 companies of at some vulnerable locations across the state.

As of Saturday, Fani has weakened into a "cyclonic storm leaving no more major threat" for It is situated at Shantipur in district about 60 km north of Kolkata, and is likely to enter Bangaldesh around Saturday noon.

The cyclone made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning.

