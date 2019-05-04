Cyclone Fani moving towards Bangladesh, no major impact in Bengal

People of heaved a sigh of relief as severe cyclonic storm Fani weakened on Saturday morning and was moving towards neighbouring Bangladesh, a senior of the said.

The city witnessed wind speeds of 30-40 kmph with moderate to heavy rainfall overnight, he said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage in the districts through which the cyclone passed, officials said.

"Fani is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further over the next six hours.

"It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and enter around noon as a deep depression with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph," of the here told

The very severe cyclonic storm weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over the Odisha coast, before moving further north-northeastwards and entering through Kharagpur in West Midnapore around 12.30 am on Saturday.

"It has moved to Arambagh in Hooghly and is now in district...and is moving towards district," Bandyopadhyay said.

A senior said apart from a few mud houses collapsing and tress falling, there were no reports of casualties from any of the districts. "However, we are awaiting further details," he added.

Firhad Hakim, along with senior engineers of the civic body and local councillors, was on a night-long vigil in and around the city to keep a tab on the situation.

"We had made arrangements to act on an emergency basis had Fani hit the city. But thank god nothing has happened," Hakim told

Meanwhile, flight operations resumed at the airport at 9.57 am on Saturday, an (AAI) said.

were suspended at the airport from 3 pm on Friday.

on the Sealdah and Howrah sections were also getting back to normal, the officials said.

Five persons were injured when a portion of the roof of a hutment collapsed on Friday night in the central part of the city's Beniatola Lane, police said.

All the five injured persons were released after treatment.

The government had taken precautionary measures in East and West Midnapore, 24 Pargana districts, besides Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, and the Sundarbans.

The cyclone barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, killing at least eight people, blowing away thatched houses and swamping towns and villages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)