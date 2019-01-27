Rains continue in Telangana for second day

and other parts of continued to receive unseasonal rains for a second consecutive day on Sunday, under the impact of upper air circulation in Maharashtra, officials said.

Few places in experienced moderate to heavy rains since late Saturday, throwing the normal life out of gear.

and surroundings received intermittent rains on Sunday. Dark clouds enveloped the city, considerably bringing down the day temperature. The forced many to stay indoors.

Heavy rains lashed the city and outskirts Saturday night, inundating roads and leading to traffic jams. Greater Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said roads were damaged at a few places and various teams were working to repair them.

The (IMD) said the rains were caused by upper air circulation over Vidarbha and neighbourhood in

It has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places over on Sunday and Monday.

According to the Met officials, some parts of the state received 3 to 10 cm rainfall since Saturday.

The districts of Siddipet, Jangaon, J. Bhupalpally and Karimnagar received heavy rainfall.

The rains also brought down the maximum temperatures across the state. The departure from normal ranged from two to nine degrees Celsius. Medak recorded lowest minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

