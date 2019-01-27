Over 5 lakh villages declared ODF: Modi

Modi on Sunday said more than 5.5 lakh villages and 600 districts have been declared free (ODF) and 98 per cent of rural is now under the coverage with nine crore households being provided with latrines.

"On October 2, 2014, we embarked on a memorable journey together to clean our country and to get rid of Due to the unequivocal support from the people of India, today is moving towards liberation from much prior to the target of October 2, 2019, so that we may pay our homage to on his 150th birth anniversary," Modi said in his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio address.

In December 2018, more than 50 lakh toilets participated in the 'Clean Beautiful Toilet' or 'Shining Toilet' contests, he said.

In the contests, people are making their toilets clean and colourful by having them painted. One can find lots of photos of such toilets from Kanyakumari to Kutchh to Kamrup, on the social media, Modi said.

urged all the sarpanchs and village heads to take a lead in this campaign from their respective panchayats by "sharing their beautiful toilet photos" with him by using #MylzzatGhar on

