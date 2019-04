Rajasthan Royals thanks fans for unflinching support

(IPL) franchise Royals has thanked fans for their unflinching support throughout the home games they played at the in in this edition of the tournament.

Royals signed off their home leg on a winning note as they defeated Sunrisers (SRH) by seven wickets on Saturday night.

In a statement, the Rajasthan-based franchise said the driving force that kept them going was their fans.

"Across our seven home games at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, we were proud and delighted to record a total stadium attendance of close to two lakh people. This gave rise to over 2,500 job opportunities for the locals. We thank our fans for always believing in us and joining us at every game, making our fortress look a sea of 'pink'. Being there by our side through both the ups and downs, they have shown that each one of them is a true Royal," said Royals.

They also extended their gratefulness to the Association as well as the Council for constantly supporting them through the season. "The staggering stadium attendance itself is a wonderful testimony to how successful their efforts and assistance have been this season. Special thanks to the ground staff team and the who provided a great venue for Heartfelt thanks to government of Rajasthan, Police, fire department and Nagar Nigam and for extending their immense support in peaceful organisation of the matches."

In the ongoing IPL edition, Royals had two of their home games dedicated to their social impact initiative "Aurat Hai, Toh Bharat Hain".

Royals are currently standing at the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points from 12 games. They will next face Royal Challengers (RCB) at the in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

--IANS

aak/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)