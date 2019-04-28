IPL 2019, KKR vs MI Preview: Can Kolkata end horror run at Eden Gardens?

In match 47 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (KKR) will host (MI) at the on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led are on the second spot in the IPL 2019 points table, while Dinesh Karthik's KKR are at the seventh position. One win away from assuring their IPL playoffs berth, will look forward to taking on -- against whom they have an eight-match winning streak in a 18-5 head-to-head record. The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago. With three matches left in the league stage of IPL 2019, the two teams clash for the first time this season today, with the return leg slated for May 5. KKR are in the midst of a six-match losing streak and appeared to have lost the plot completely. However, the side would look to bounce back with a win.

Kolkata Knght Riders Team News:

In their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, led from the front with a career-best 97 not out to set a challenging 176 target. However, their pacers came a cropper and the visitors secured a thrilling three-wicket win.

Starting at elimination, KKR would hope for their batting and bowling to click as a unit with just three matches to go.

At the moment nothing is going in favour of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise, something that reminds of their disastrous show in 2009 when the team lost nine in a row, in a 10-match winless run.

This will be KKR's last home match of the season and the team will look to win it for the fans who have come in huge numbers and packed the stadium in every match.

Mumbai Indians Team News:

Mumbai Indians are one win away from assuring their last-four berth and the side would look to take advantage of the psycological pressure on KKR.

Mumbai on Friday thrashed Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk and the team would be high on confience with all-round show from the side.

is in good nick and addition of Evin Lewis has only strenthened the batting. Krunal and remains the backbone of the team with their contribution with the bat and the ball and they would be the key players for the team at

In the pace-battery, Mumbai have death-over experts Laith Malinga and and they have the support of Rahul Chahar from spin department.

In all likelihood, if shines for KKR, Mumbai will have a tough time otherwise the visitors can get the better of the home team easily.



Here are the playing 11 Probable MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Roy, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga,

KKR Playing 11: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, Prasidh Krishna

IPL 2019, Match 47: KKR vs MI Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 28, 2019, Sunday

Place: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 8:00 pm IST

KKR vs MI match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KKR vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.