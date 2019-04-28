We weren't able to pick up wickets in middle overs: SRH skipper Williamson

Sunrisers skipper Kane rued the fact that his team didn't pick up enough wickets during the middle overs against which became their undoing during the seven wicket loss in an IPL encounter.

beat by seven wickets to keep their play-off hopes alive in the cash-rich league.

"I think we didn't get wickets at the halfway stage, something they did to us when we were batting. We did lose wickets and couldn't get momentum in the second half, something we do want to build on," said after the match.

felt that something around 170 would have made it difficult for Royals to chase down.

"Although we wanted may be 10 runs more, if we would have been able to pick up early wickets, then we thought that the totals would be very difficult to chase. But we weren't able to and Rajasthan played very well," the skipper said.

Williamson admitted that Jonny Bairstow's absence was a factor at the top of the order since he was playing so well.

The skipper felt that his team's middle order performance will depend a lot on the surfaces that they are playing on.

"I guess it's an interesting one from the middle-order perspective. The surfaces do vary so much, when we come here as opposed to surface that has that pace throughout, the outcome of what a good performance looks like is quite different. We need to put together small partnerships in order to gain some momentum. Something we were not able to do today but its important that we do that moving forward," he said.