Rajiv Kumar re-appointed NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

was re-appointed as the of the for Transforming (NITI) Aayog on Thursday. The development assumes significance as Kumar's current term ends this month.

Accordingly, approved the re-constitution of Aayog, which will have V.K. Saraswat, agricultural and Dr as its full-time members, said the

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Finance and will be among the ex-officio members of the institution.

On May 24, the of the previous government resigned after the 17th Lok Sabha election. The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha ended on June 3 (Monday).

--IANS

rv/ana/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)