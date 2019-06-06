Odisha grants land for Rs 354 cr tourism projects

The government on Thursday allocated land for seven tourism projects, which will bring in Rs 354.34 crore investment to the state. The land was sanctioned at the land committee meeting, held under the chairmanship of Aditya Prasad Padhi, here on Thursday.

"The land has been allotted for seven projects in different parts of the state after due diligence and technical assessment for land requirement. These projects will bring in an investment of Rs 354.34 crore," said

The allottees have been asked to commission their projects within three years from the date of taking possession of the land.

Dev said the projects would be developed over around 79.5 acres, while the government has decided to allot around 42.5 acres. Some project developers had arranged the rest of land on their own privately, he added.

"These tourism projects, apart from creating direct employment opportunities, also have the potential for large indirect employment," said Dev.

The approved projects, include Golf Resort at Satpada in Puri to be developed by with an investment of Rs 125 crore; Gopalpur Palm Resort at Udayapur in Ganjam to be developed by with investment of Rs 64.58 crore; and a 4-star hotel at Trisulaia in Cuttack to be developed by Lalchand Resort with investment of Rs 54.5 crore.

Luxurio Assets will develop a resort at Gopalpur with an investment of Rs 49.8 crore, while will develop a resort at Tampara in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 49.8 crore.

Some other private developers will also invest in a water park and resorts.

--IANS

cd/mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)