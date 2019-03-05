Rajnath to inaugurate 28 projects of paramilitary, police organisations

on Wednesday will inaugurate 28 major projects of paramilitary forces, the Police and other central police organisations.

He will also lay foundation stone for three infrastructure projects of Land Port Authority of (LPAI).

The projects constructed across 17 states at a cost of Rs 1,895.28 crore involve 71 non-residential buildings, 5,283 residential quarters and 34 barracks, a statement said on Tuesday.

The projects, related to paramilitary forces including the and the Central Reserve Police Force, the Police, the and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, are in Assam, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

The will also lay foundation stones for three construction works costing Rs 66.35 crore for providing accommodation for forces deployed to guard the India- and India- borders.

--IANS

rak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)