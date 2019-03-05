Rajnath to inaugurate 28 projects of paramilitary, police organisations

-
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday will inaugurate 28 major projects of paramilitary forces, the Delhi Police and other central police organisations.
He will also lay foundation stone for three infrastructure projects of Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).
The projects constructed across 17 states at a cost of Rs 1,895.28 crore involve 71 non-residential buildings, 5,283 residential quarters and 34 barracks, a Home Ministry statement said on Tuesday.
The projects, related to paramilitary forces including the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force, the Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, are in Assam, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.
The Minister will also lay foundation stones for three construction works costing Rs 66.35 crore for providing accommodation for forces deployed to guard the India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders.
