Air strikes in Pakistan hurt some in India too: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition saying the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted air strikes in Pakistan, but it hurt some people in India. He also accused the Opposition of colluding with Pakistan.
"The IAF had conducted air strikes in Pakistan, but it hurt some people in India. For the past one week these people are walking around as if a tragedy has struck them," he said.
Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally, Modi said, "It was because of the Congress' soft stance that terrorists never got a befitting reply and now the party is questioning the IAF strikes. Their governments only sat mourning terrorist attacks in the country. It is revealing the same face once again."
Attacking the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan, Modi said, "People who are used to adulteration (mahamilawat) in the country, are now trying it (mahamilawat) internationally. They are happy helping Pakistan for their selfish motives.
"They abuse Modi here and earn praises there. They make newspaper and television headlines in that country. In a way, these adulterated (mahamilawati) people have become poster boys for Pakistani people."
The PM also slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for terming the Pulwama attack an accident. "Congress leaders are questioning the bravery of our soldiers. Especially one Madhya Pradesh leader, who has termed the Pulwama attack an 'accident'. This is enough for people of the country to understand his mentality."
