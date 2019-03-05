PM to unveil development projects in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday unveil development projects across energy, health and education sectors in Karnataka's northern Kalaburagi district, an official statement said on Tuesday.
"At Kalaburagi, PM will unveil development projects in various sectors and will interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat (National Health Protection Scheme)," the statement said.
He will also address a public meeting in the northern Kalaburagi district, about 600km from here, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.
Modi will dedicate ESIC Hospital and Medical College and the Super Specialty block of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi to the nation.
"PM will lay the foundation stone of the resitement of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) depot Raichur to Kalaburagi," the statement said.
He will also dedicate to the nation Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal and Women's Hostel for Students from North Eastern Region at Bangalore University in Bengaluru, the statement added.
