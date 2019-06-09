Rave party busted in south Delhi, 8 held

The Police and the conducted a joint raid in the early hours of Sunday to bust a rave party in south Delhi's area, arresting eight persons, a said.

"The raid was conducted following a tip-off that a group of people were holding a rave party in the Dhan Mill Compound in Chattarpur," of Police (DCP) told IANS.

Several bottles of alcohol and narcotic substances, including cocaine, were recovered from the spot, the police said.

"While the police arrested eight persons from the spot, two of the main orgainsers from Noida, and Ali, both property dealers, have managed to escape. A hunt is on to nab them," Singh said.

During investigation, it was found that the orgainsers were charging Rs 500 per unit from the guests for liquor and beer being served there, the said.

"One claimed on behalf of the organisers that they had a valid licence to serve limited quantity of beer and liquor. However, a large quantity of liquor, much more than the prescribed limit, were found from the make shift counters during the raid," Singh said.

The police have arrested along with seven others from the spot. It was who told the police that the entire event was organised by and

The police said the orgainsers informed the guests about the rave party through a common WhatsApp group and that they regularly held such parties.

--IANS

sp/arm

