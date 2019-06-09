Trinamool worker hacked to death in Bengal

A (TMC) was hacked to death and a BJP activist injured in clashes in West Bengal, police said on Sunday.

"TMC Sheikh was hacked to death in district on Saturday. Trinamool's has been arrested in this connection and the case is under investigation," said an at station.

In another incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party was beaten up with a bamboo stick in district. "Vriguram Mondal, 33, was severely injured but we haven't received any formal complaint," said an at station. The also denied any political connection in the attack.

Cases of vandalism and hurling of crude bombs were also reported from Hooghly's Baganan and West Midnapore's Chandrakona areas.

The police has so far confirmed deaths of three political workers -- two from BJP and one from TMC -- in clashes between workers of the two parties in 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali on Saturday, though the TMC and the BJP claim at least eight deaths.

