Trinamool worker hacked to death in Bengal

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was hacked to death and a BJP activist injured in clashes in West Bengal, police said on Sunday.
"TMC worker Sheikh Mafizzul was hacked to death in Hooghly district on Saturday. Trinamool's Partha Hazari has been arrested in this connection and the case is under investigation," said an officer at Arambagh police station.
In another incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was beaten up with a bamboo stick in East Midnapore district. "Vriguram Mondal, 33, was severely injured but we haven't received any formal complaint," said an officer at Heria police station. The police officer also denied any political connection in the attack.
Cases of vandalism and hurling of crude bombs were also reported from Hooghly's Baganan and West Midnapore's Chandrakona areas.
The police has so far confirmed deaths of three political workers -- two from BJP and one from TMC -- in clashes between workers of the two parties in 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali on Saturday, though the TMC and the BJP claim at least eight deaths.
--IANS
bnd/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU