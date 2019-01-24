Ravneet Singh Gill to be Yes Bank CEO

Having spent more than three decades in the sector, is now set to be the next MD and of from March 1.

The development comes as a major relief for the investors of after the (RBI) had rejected the bank's request to extend Rana Kapoor's tenure for three years and said he could continue until January 31.

The RBI approved Gill's name for the post, the bank said in a regulatory filing after the board's meeting on Thursday. Gill will replace Kapoor, whose term ends on January 31.

The bank's board will convene on January 29 to finalise the interim transition, the fourth largest said in a statement.

Gill, who has been mentored by industry leaders like former and Deepak Parekh, has worked with the Indian operations of the German lender since 1991.

"He is a well-known with an illustrious career spent spearheading all key functions including corporate banking, capital markets and (CMTS), investment banking, retail and private at AG," said.

The banker, who spent his childhood playing tennis ball cricket with former RBI Raghuram Rajan, is an alumnus of and holds a Masters in Political Science from Hindu College,

He began his journey at Deutsche Bank in before moving on to in 1993 where he grew from a to becoming the CEO in 2012. He was also a member of Deutsche Bank AG's Asia-Pacific Committee.

In 2003, he took over as coverage and held the position till December 2008, when he was appointed

In 2011, he took charge as and Treasury Solutions, and oversaw the successful integration of corporate treasury sales, debt capital markets and coverage.

"He has ensured one of the lowest NPAs in the industry, and delivered one of the highest post tax returns on equity amongst all in India with a team of over 14,000 employees," the bank said.

Under Gill's leadership, Deutsche Bank has been a recipient of many international and domestic awards and recognitions.

The share price of Yes Bank on the BSE closed at Rs 213.85 on Thursday, higher by Rs 16.55 or 8.39 per cent from the previous close.

