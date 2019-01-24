J&K Governor okays reservations for Pahari community

Jammu and on Thursday gave assent to the J&K Reservation (Amendment) bill, 2014, fulfilling the long-standing demand of the ethnic community for reservation in jobs.

"The Bill provides reservation in government jobs to persons belonging to community, clan or tribe having distinct cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity among socially and educationally backward classes other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe," an official statement said here.

The statement said the methodology and authority for identification of community shall be notified by the government.

"Because of the remoteness and inaccessibility of the areas of their residence, the Pahari community has historically faced considerable economic distress leading to overall socio-economic backwardness.

"On one hand, they are not able to compete with other sections of the society who are better placed in terms of socio-economic position as also in terms of access to services like and due to above mentioned disadvantages. On the other hand, the are not able to derive any benefit even at the lower rung (vis-a-vis) employment.

"The welfare legislation is aimed at providing job opportunities to the residing in backward areas of the state," the statement said.

