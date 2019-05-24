RBI to inject durable liquidity worth Rs 15,000 cr

To ease liquidity concerns, the (RBI) on Friday said that it will inject Rs 15,000 crore through open market operations (OMOs) on June 13.

Open market operations (OMOs) are conducted by the RBI by sale or purchase of government securities (g-secs) to regulate supply in the market.

The sale or buying of g-secs infuses or reduces liquidity. OMOs like repo rate, cash reserve ratio and statutory are tools to balance inflation.

"Based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under OMO for Rs 150 billion on June 13, 2019," the said in a statement.

The financial sector has been facing liquidity crunch ever since the (IL&FS) defaulted in its payment obligations, triggering reluctance among lenders to lend to the Non Financial Company (NBFC) sector.

--IANS

rv/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)