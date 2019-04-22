Realme launches 3 Pro, C2 smartphones in India

China-based maker on Monday launched its flagship 3 Pro in at a starting price of Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant) and the budget C2 (2GB RAM+16GB ROM variant) at a starting price of Rs 5,999.

The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of Realme 3 Pro would be available for Rs 16,999 during its first sale on April 29 while the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM version of Realme C2 would be available for Rs 7,999 during its first sale on May 15 on realme.com and

"With the launch of Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2, customers can enjoy the benefits of power and style in different price segments. In less than one year we have launched 8 products across 4 product series, and achieved 6.5 million fans across the country," Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement.

"In the coming year, we will continue to be the challenger and disruptor in global market," he added.

Built on 10nm process-manufactured Snapdragon 710 chipset, the Realme 3 Pro can promises to be more efficient with advanced 3D image rendering.

The phone features "VOOC 3.0" charge a hefty 4045mAh battery and 960fps super slow-motion video recording.

It comes with FHD+ dewdrop full screen with a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio, super wide view.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with 16MP+5MP primary sensors.

The budget C2 comes with a 6.1-inch dewdrop full screen with a layer of Glass 3.

The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery and is fueled by a Helio P22 chipset.

It has an AI dual rear camera (13MP+2MP) and supports 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording.

--IANS

ksc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)