Reddit facing intermittent outage for some users

US-based social news aggregation, and discussion website had experienced intermittent outages for some of its desktop users.

"The notified users it was investigating an issue at 6.01 p.m. on Monday following reports of 'elevated error rates'. Roughly 20 minutes later, the confirmed it had implemented a fix and was 'monitoring the results'," CNET said in a report.

Services appeared to have been restored as of 8 p.m., the report added.

However, Twitterati took to the on Tuesday to vent out as the site continued to face issues.

"Omg is down what do I do now," tweeted one user while another wrote: "Reddit keeps going down for me, service unavailable."

--IANS

ksc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)