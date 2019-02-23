JUST IN
12 kg morphine seized, 2 held

Press Trust of India  |  Barabanki (UP) 

Two men were arrested and a large quantity of morphine worth about Rs 40 crore in the international market was seized from their possession in the Safdarganj area here Saturday, police said.

Nafees and Furkan were nabbed from Zaidpur-Safdarganj road in Sai Kayasthana village after 12 kilograms of morphine were seized from them, Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said.

The duo told police that they used to smuggle narcotics, he said.

A hunt has been launched to nab others involved in the smuggling of narcotics with them, Kumar said.

