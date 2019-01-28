Reliance Jio launches JioRail App for JioPhone users

-
Telecom major Reliance Jio on Monday said that IRCTC reserved ticket booking service is available for its users on any JioPhone through the brand new JioRail App.
According to the company, the App will allow customers to book and cancel tickets by using debit cards, credit cards and e-wallets, check PNR status, train information, timings, routes, seat availability and several other services on their JioPhones.
"Available on the Jio App Store, the JioRail app also allows Tatkal booking for any last minute travel plans," the company said in a statement.
"If a user does not have an IRCTC account, the app also allows them to create an account and then proceed for the required ticket booking. With JioRail, users can also check the PNR status for tickets booked through the app. The app also plans to offer enhanced services like PNR status change alerts, locate train and food ordering in future."
