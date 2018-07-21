Reliance Power Q1 net profit up at Rs 237 cr

(RPower) on Saturday posted a 3 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 237 crore for the first quarter ended June, the company said in a statement here.

The company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 230 crore during the same quarter of last year.

RPower earned a total income of Rs 2,371 crore during the quarter in consideration.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 1,089 crore.

Among the company's operational highlights during the first quarter, the statement said its 3,960 MW Sasan ultra-mega power plant (UMPP) in operated at the plant load factor (PLF) of 98.2 per cent, "which is the highest ever quarterly achieved since Commercial Operation Date (COD)".

"Sasan's PLF continues to be the highest among all 1000+ MW thermal plants in the country for two consecutive quarters".

The company's 1,200 Plant in operated at PLF of 63 per cent and the 600 in operated at PLF of 45 per cent, it said.

In the area of renewable energy, while RPower's 40 MW Dhursar solar plant in operated at PLF of 21 per cent, its 45 MW wind capacity at Vashpet in operated at PLF of 18 per cent, the statement added.

While the results were announced on market holiday, the stock closed on Friday at Rs 30.80 a share, up by 0.70 points, or 2.33 per cent, over its previous close on the

