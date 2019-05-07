Renowned Sikh historian dead at 95

-
ALSO READ
Amarinder flays sacking of scholar Kirpal Singh from Sikh history resources project
Punjab CM flays Kirpal Singh's removal from Sikh History Resource Project
Apologize to Sikhs over textbook content: SGPC tells Amarinder
Visit to Radha Soami Dera Beas: It was a 'courtesy' meeting, says Jakhar
Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief
-
Renowned Sikh historian Kirpal Singh passed away on Tuesday at his home in Chandigarh, his family said. He was 95.
The first chronicler of India's partition, Kirpal Singh is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife, Joginder Kaur, died at age 93 in September last year.
"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Prof Kirpal Singh, the doyen of Sikh history. I have known him very closely and have always respected his scholarship," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.
"I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family," he added.
The Chief Minister said he met Kirpal Singh, a former Chairman of the Sikh History Resource Editing Project, in June last year and requested him to update the history textbooks of Punjab for school children.
--IANS
vg/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU