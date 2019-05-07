Renowned Sikh historian dead at 95

Renowned Sikh passed away on Tuesday at his home in Chandigarh, his family said. He was 95.

The first chronicler of India's partition, is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife, Joginder Kaur, died at age 93 in September last year.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Prof Kirpal Singh, the doyen of Sikh history. I have known him very closely and have always respected his scholarship," tweeted.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family," he added.

The said he met Kirpal Singh, a former of the Sikh History Resource Editing Project, in June last year and requested him to update the history textbooks of for school children.

