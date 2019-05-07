Afridi ruined many careers for his own good: Farhat

Out of favour batsman Farhat has lashed out at Afridi, saying the former was a "selfish player" who ruined many careers for his own good.

has raised many eyebrows with his latest autobiography titled "Game Changer". Be it his views on and 2010 spot fixing scandal or his age revelation, has been creating headlines ever since his autobiography got released.

He has criticised many former players, including Javed Miandad, and in the book which is co-authored by

In a series of tweets, Farhat said he was ashamed to know that Afridi, who lied for 20 years about his age, is naming and blaming some of the legendary cricketers of

"I am utterly ashamed from what I have heard and read so far regarding this new book of Afridi, someone who has lied about his age for 20 odd years now decides to come clean and name and blame some of our living legends," said the 36-year-old.

"I have a lot of stories to tell regarding this so called Saint we have had the pleasure of playing with. He sure is talented enough to become a politician," he added.

Farhat, who played 40 Tests and 58 ODIs for Pakistan, also urged the cricketers who have been named and shamed in Afridi's book to "speak up and tell the truth".

"I have a fair few stories to tell and I urge all the players who have been named and shamed to speak up and tell the truth about this who has ruined plenty of careers for his own good," said Farhat.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in a court to stop further publication of his book.

