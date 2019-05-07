Ex-Australian PM bets $100 climate will not change

bet me $100 that the climate will not change in 10 years, says an Australian and of "Here Where We Live". Flanagan Willanski says the former Australian is so confident "climate change is nothing to worry about" that he put his money on it.

has bet me $100 that in ten years' time, the climate will not have changed, Willanski told

"He (Abbott) was going to prove he disagreed with climate science, with the majority of Australian voters and with the mother of a six-year-old who had just literally begged him to take the climate emergency seriously, with a jocular bet. No doubt he expected me to laugh and back down," the said.

"When I found myself in a Manly coffee shop last week being offered the bet, I was incredulous. was smiling, charmingly dismissive," the writer, a white Australian herself, who took a brave and honest look at the relationship between white Australians and in her book, said.

"This person with the power to help steer the world away from anthropogenic disaster wasn't having a bar of my concerns about climate change," Willanski was stunned. She related: "He wasn't going to help; he was going to wield his status and wealth to show how confident he was in his position of not doing anything."

Willanski told the Guardian: "Maybe I should have (backed down), amazed and insulted beyond belief. Maybe I should have said instead (as my husband suggested when I got home) "I'm not going to bet $100.

"Bet me something substantial, like your electorate, or all your power, so that you'll actually be motivated to work to save the climate."

"But all I could think of at the time was that Abbott was eager to go on record as -- a) completely ignorant of climate science and b) completely dismissive of a parent and her concerns for her child's future. I agreed to the bet," Willanski said.

The bet had come about when Willanski went to meet her cousin at a coffee shop where she discovered that Abbott had chosen the same place to have lunch. Children striking for climate action, inspired by sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, were wrapping up a protest outside his office round the corner, she told

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)