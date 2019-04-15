Repolling in Meghalaya assembly bypoll ends smoothly

Repolling in Konarchar polling booth for the by-poll to constituency went off smoothly on Monday, an said.

The re-poll was necessitated as the 712 voters of this polling booth cast their votes in the EVM meant for the Tura Lok Sabha seat poll, instead of the one for the Assembly by-poll on April 11.

said the poll percentage for the Lok Sabha was recorded at 93.40 per cent while 93.12 percent voters turned out in the bye-election.

The bypoll to Selsella constituency, part of the Tura parliamentary seat in the area in western Meghalaya, was necessitated by the death of sitting on October 8, 2018.

Marak's widow R. Marak is contesting the bypoll on the ticket against the ruling National Peoples Party's Ferlin C.A. Sangma, the United Democratic Party's Sayeedullah Nongrum and the Bharatiya Janata Party's Adorsho Sangma.

