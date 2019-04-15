Congress to blame for bad law & order in Rajasthan: BJP

Slamming the ruling in over the incident of stone pelting during procession in Jodhpur, state on Monday blamed the for the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Five people were injured in when two groups resorted to stone pelting during a procession on Saturday.

Addressing media here at the office, Saini said: "Criminals are roaming freely in the state as they have no fear of police administration."

"Even in the home town of the (Ashok Gehlot), criminals have no fear. Such an attack on a religious procession is condemnable."

Speaking on district administration's denial on permitting a religious procession on in Tonk and Chomu, he said: "The should issue a statement on this."

--IANS

arc/pg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)