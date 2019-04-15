Congress to blame for bad law & order in Rajasthan: BJP

-
Slamming the ruling Congress in Rajasthan over the incident of stone pelting during Ram Navmi procession in Jodhpur, state BJP President Madanlal Saini on Monday blamed the Congress for the worsening law and order situation in the state.
Five people were injured in Jodhpur when two groups resorted to stone pelting during a Ram Navmi procession on Saturday.
Addressing media here at the BJP office, Saini said: "Criminals are roaming freely in the state as they have no fear of police administration."
"Even in the home town of the Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot), criminals have no fear. Such an attack on a religious procession is condemnable."
Speaking on district administration's denial on permitting a religious procession on Ram Navmi in Tonk and Chomu, he said: "The Chief Minister should issue a statement on this."
