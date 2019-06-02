Rishi remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

Remembering Raj on on Sunday, his son and took to to share two photographs of his late father.

Rishi, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US, tweeted one image from the 1970 film "Mera Naam Joker" and a black and white image of Raj holding him.

The "102 Not Out" captioned the image with a line from the song "Jeena yahan marna" from "Mera Naam Joker".

He wrote: "Par hum tumhare rahengay sada... 14 December 1924, to 2 June 1988, "

died of complications related to asthma in 1988 at the age of 63.

also remembered and called him "exceptionally powerful actor, in the history of Indian cinema".

"He established himself at an extremely young age with his own studio and debut film 'Aag' as a He was known for his ostentatious style of film making and rightfully known as the 'Showman' of Indian cinema," he added.

Shatrughan said was persistent and passionate about his craft. "He was a pioneer in bringing attention to Indian films globally. I consider myself blessed to have worked with my most favourite actor, in our home production, 'Khaan Dost'," he added.

--IANS

dc/nn/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)