Bahl gets director credit in new poster of 'Super 30'

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Sunday shared a new poster of "Super 30" with Vikas Bahl getting the credit of director.
This comes a day after a statement was issued by Reliance Entertainment regarding Bahl, who has been given a clean chit by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Reliance Entertainment which probed an allegation of sexual misconduct made against him by a former employee of Phantom Films.
The clean chit has enabled Bahl's credit as director of "Super 30" to be reinstated.
"Haqdaar bano! #Super30Trailer coming on June 4," Hrithik tweeted along with the poster in which the actor is seen drenched in rain while some children seem to be shouting in joy.
Reliance Entertainment held a 50 per cent stake in Phantom Films -- co-owned by Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Madhu Mantena -- which was dissolved last year after the #MeToo controversy.
Kashyap came out in support of the allegations in a report and also tweeted about it, while Motwane called Bahl a "sexual offender".
This had led to Bahl's removal from "Super 30", produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Bahl filed a defamation suit against Motwane and Kashyap, saying the defendants were "taking advantage of the #MeToo movement".
