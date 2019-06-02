Verru Devgan's death a great loss to Bollywood: Modi

has mourned the death of Veeru Devgan, calling it "a great loss for the industry".

In a letter to his son and wrote: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Veeru who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. This is a great loss for the industry.

" worked as a stuntman, action choreographer, director, This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it."

added that there was something deeply moving about people like Devgan, who took great risks to enthrall audiences in the era of no visual effects.

Veeru Devgan, who directed action sequences for films such as "Himmatwala", "Mr. India", "Khatron Ke Khiladi", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Dilwale" and "Laal Badshah, died on May 27. He was 85.

The letter further stated that was known for his "personal daredevilry, for pushing the limits as an as well as being meticulous about the safety of his team".

"I convey my deepest condolences to Veeru Devgan's family, friends, admirers and the film industry as a whole. May he continue to inspire risk takers in the world because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes."

Ajay captioned the image: "My mother and the entire Devgan family are deeply touched and humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Modi. Thank you Sir."

