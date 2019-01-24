River Plate lose to Union Santa Fe

River Plate's lacklustre domestic form continued with a 1-2 home loss to Union in the Superliga football meet.

The visitors on Wednesday went ahead in the 37th minute at the Monumental courtesy of a Franco Fragapane penalty after was brought down by Kevin Sibille, reports

doubled Union Santa Fe's lead in the 73rd minute by rifling in a first-time shot after Nelson Acevedo's clever run and slide rule pass from the left.

international playmaker gave the hosts a flicker of hope with a long range effort that deflected in off substitute

But Union held on to clinch their sixth win of the season and rise to 10th in the 26-team standings, 14 points behind leaders

River, who won last month, slid to 12th with just 19 points from 13 matches.

