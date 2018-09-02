River Plate continue winless run

-
San Lorenzo struck late to earn a 1-1 draw with River Plate in the Superliga Argentina football tournament.
Nicolas Blandi met a Ruben Botta corner with a towering header at the near post after Juan Fernando Quintero scored a superb solo goal with a mazy run and powerful finish on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Colombian Quintero's goal was River's first for the season and the Buenos Aires giants have now drawn each of their first four matches, as have San Lorenzo.
"I dedicated the goal to my grandmother, who I hope is resting in peace," Quintero told reporters after the game when asked about his emotion-charged celebration.
"But unfortunately it didn't help much because we didn't come away with the victory."
Meanwhile, Banfield rose to third in the 26-team standings after an Enzo Kalinski strike gave them a 1-0 home win over Patronato.
In Saturday's other games, Talleres Cordoba won 1-0 at home to Godoy Cruz and Belgrano drew 1-1 at Defensa y Justicia.
