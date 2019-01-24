Barcelona sign Dutch midfielder de Jong

Barcelona said they have signed 21-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for 75 million euros ($85.5 million).
"De Jong is one of Europe's most promising midfield talents," Barcelona said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.
"At just 21 years of age, he is joining the club after proving himself as a multifunctional player with an excellent reading of the game and the ability to provide the killer pass," the statement added.
De Jong joined Ajax from Willem II in 2015. He played 65 matches for Ajax's first team, scoring five goals.
--IANS
kk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU