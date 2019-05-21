Robert Vadra moves plea to go abroad

Rahul Gandhi's Robert Vadra, who is facing a case, on Tuesday moved an application in a seeking permission to go abroad.

The application will be heard by on May 24.

The case against Vadra relates to alleged ownership of 1.9 million pounds in overseas assets. The charges against him pertain to undisclosed foreign assets and entities to evade tax.

Vadra was granted anticipatory bail plea on April 1 on the condition that he would not leave the country without permission and join the probe whenever required.

