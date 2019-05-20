Court questions Punjab, Haryana on free power to rich farmers

The and High Court on Monday questioned and governments on free or subsidized power given to rich farmers.

Hearing two public interest petitions, asked: "Why free or subsidized power be given on agricultural pump sets to rich farmers?"

Petitioner was seeking directions to both state governments for exclusion of rich and affluent farmers from the scheme for providing total power subsidy for agricultural pump sets.

Murari was apparently not convinced with the argument that rich consumers were being asked to voluntarily give up the subsidy.

"Subsidy should be for the needy and not for rich and affluent farmers," he said.

Referring to the total subsidy amount of nearly Rs 7,000 crore, Murari said: "The burden of such subsidy falls on all the tax payers."

for both the states sought adjournment for reconsidering the issue of power subsidy to the rich farmers before filing appropriate affidavits in this regard.

--IANS

vg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)