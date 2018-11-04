Roma ties 1-1 against Fiorentina

Roma tied 1-1 against Fiorentina, thanks to a goal by in the 85th minute.

Despite the tie on Saturday night, Roma remains stalled in the seventh spot in the with 16 points, while Fiorentina is sixth with the same number of points, reports news.

After losing against Spal and tying against Napoli, Roma took the offensive against Fiorentina and dominated possession, but were unable to see their efforts come to fruition, as Fiorentina's had converted a penalty in the 32nd minute.

Starting in the 20th minute, Roma missed several attempts, first with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box by Edin Dzeko, which flew to the right of the post.

In the 21st minute, Dzeko and took turns shooting from the centre of the box, but both missed the goal.

Five minutes later, El Shaarawy's right-footed shot from the centre of the box was blocked, while Lorenzo Pellegrini's attempt with his left was also blocked.

At the half-hour mark, Fiorentina's drew a foul from Roma's keeper in the penalty area.

The penalty was easily converted by Veretout, firing the ball straight into the top-left corner.

Roma was close to tying before half time, but Lorenzo Pellegrini's free kick from the left bounced off the left post.

Fiorentina's keeper kept Roma at bay during the first part of the second half with several great saves.

Perhaps the greatest save was in the 52nd minute, when Nicolo Zaniolo's left-footed shot was blocked by Lafont in the bottom-right corner.

The tie finally came in the 85th minute, after made a left-footed shot from the right, driving the ball straight into the bottom-right corner, passed several defenders.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)