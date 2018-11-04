JUST IN
Inter rout Genoa 5-0 to extend Serie A winning run

IANS  |  Milan (Italy) 

Inter Milan thrashed Genoa 5-0 in the Serie A 11th round action to stretch its current winning streak in the Italian league to seven matches.

Inter's midfielders contributed mightily to their side's home win at San Siro by notching four goals, with Roberto Gagliardini opening the scoring with a close range shot 14 minutes into the match on Saturday night.

Just two minutes later, forward Matteo Politano took advantage of a Genoa defender's mistake and entered the box to score the second goal with an accurate shot, reports Efe news.

Inter kept pressing forward in the first half, while the visitors fought in vain to narrow the gap.

Gagliardini struck again when he netted the third goal just four minutes into the second half after Genoa goalkeeper Andrei Radu had made a diving save.

Midfielder Joao Mario netted the fourth goal with a shot from the edge of the area in the second half stoppage time, while reserve midfielder Radja Nainggolan scored the fifth goal in the waning seconds with a header off a cross sent in from the right side.

With the win, Inter has climbed to the second position in Serie A with 25 points, just ahead of third-placed Napoli on goal differential. The Naples club thrashed Empoli 5-1 at the start of the Serie A Matchday 11 action on Friday.

