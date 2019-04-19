Rome's 'Holy Stairs' on display after 300 years

For the first time in 300 years, the "Holy Stairs", which are believed to be the original stairs that Christ is said to have walked on while on his way up to be judged by before his crucifixion, will be on public display.

The Holy Stairs, known in Latin as the 'Scala Sancta', have been covered with wooden planks for 300 years, but for the next two months, their original marble is exposed following an extensive restoration project, reported on Friday.

Drops of Jesus' blood that are said to have fallen on the steps are marked by medieval crosses in three places on the stairs. Tourists stop to kiss and touch them as they make their way up the 28 marble steps on their knees.

Although there is no written documentation, tradition has it that Constantine's Mother, Helen, an of relics of in the 4th century, had the stairs brought over from

"The Gospel of John recounts that went up these stairs several times," said Father Francesco Guerra, Rector of the Holy Stairs.

"We know for certain that St. transported the nails used to crucify Jesus and a portion of his cross, to a church near here."

At the top of the stairs is a room called the Holy of Holies. It was once a private chapel of Popes and it contains relics of saints and one of the oldest icons of Jesus found in Rome, dating to the 5th century.

The stairs will soon be covered over again with wood to protect the marble, but for the next few weeks visitors to can literally walk, or at least kneel, on what are believed to be the original footsteps of Jesus.

