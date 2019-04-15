Row over Hyderabad BJP MLA 'copying' Pakistani song

Telangana's lone BJP MLA landed himself in embarrassment after the Army accused him of copying their song but he stood defiant saying he did not have to copy anything from a "terrorist state".

"Good to see even # media is covering my song #HindustanZindabad. I'm more surprised that even a terrorist nation produces singers. #Pakistani singer's may have copied my song, we don't have to copy anything from a terrorist state like Pakistan," Singh said in a tweet.

of the Armed Forces, Asif Ghafoor, who in his tweet on Sunday had accused the of copying the song, responded to Singh on Monday, saying: "Pakistani media isn't covering the 'so called' song. In rest of the world, this is called something else..."

"Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well. #PakistanZindabad," had earlier tweeted from his personal handle, ridiculing the MLA for replacing 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the song with 'Hindustan Zindabad'.

Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, had announced that his new song was dedicated to the Indian armed forces and will be released on the occasion of on Sunday. He had posted the video of his song on April 12.

A few hours before the was to release his song in a procession in Hyderabad, Ghafoor tweeted that he copied it.

Singh's video and spokesman's tweet went viral with many people on also sharing the original Pakistani song "Dil ki himmat watan... apna jazba watan. Man ki sacchi lagan... seedha rasta watan" sung by

The Pakistani song was released on March 23 on the occasion of by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the of the

The dropped his plans to release the song after it sparked the plagiarism row.

--IANS

ms/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)